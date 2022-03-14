news, latest-news,

TRIBUTES flowed for the late, great Kate Gane during an emotional concert dedicated to the artist and activist on Sunday night. The south-west Victorian musician passed away in October last year at age 49. A tribute concert was held in her honour at the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival - an event she was involved with since her first appearance in 1998 in her all-female punk band. READ MORE: Tributes flow for 'creative, bold, fierce' artist and musician Kate Gane Proud mum Janet O'Hehir said it was an emotional journey from Camperdown to Port Fairy, where Kate lived and was involved with for many years. "It's lovely to be here, it's my first time at the folk festival," Ms O'Hehir said. "It was really emotional coming down, seeing the house where Kate lived and lots of little reminders of her." Brother Bart Gane said it was the perfect tribute to the feminist and activist. "She really wanted to empower women to take the lead and get up front of stage and run the thing," he said "She had a strong affinity with Port Fairy all her life and made great friends. "For Kate it was all about empowering women to get out there, run the show, run the bands and be up on stage loud and proud." A red rose adorned each microphone stand, symbolic of the bold red she would wear - a likely colour choice if she'd been performing this weekend, her family said. Fellow band mate Jordan Lockett said Kate touched many lives. "She lit up a room when she walked in," he said. Artists Lee 'Sonny Boy' Morgan, Georgia Spain, Oscar Lush, Andre Pangrazio, Brett Clarke (Boorook), Jo Brooks & Band (Gnotuk), Oriel Glennen, and The Southern Ocean Sea Band paid tribute to Kate through song. "What an energy, what a passion," Morgan said. "She had the heart of a lion and the voice of an angel." Fellow musician Jo Brooks said it was only fitting for it to be held on the big River stage. "Kate was so used to a big stage," she said. "The biggest thing for music for me which was always for Kate was sitting in the lounge room and having a little sing. The whole point was being together. "Kate would have walked out on stage and said: this stage is mine. "It's cliché but I do feel like she's with me, I actually have one of her hankies in my pocket."

