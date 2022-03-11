news, latest-news,

Gunditjmara and Bundjalung singer-songwriter Archie Roach kicked off the Port Fairy Folk Festival with the launch of the Archie Roach Foundation Stage. It's a first for the festival, which turns 45 this year. Roach said it was important and culturally significant the Maar Nation community in the region could share the oldest continuing culture in the world with Folkie audiences. "I'm excited, it's going to be deadly," Roach said. "It's important, every festival every year should have a First Nations component to it. "Just having a stage ourselves is so important." He was blown away when he found out there would be a stage in his honour. "I've been doing this festival for many years since the first time I came here," Roach said. "You feel humbled, to have a stage in your honour, you feel proud of what you've been able to do and what you've achieved over the years as well." The festival will kick off with a Welcome to Country, followed by a walking procession to launch the inaugural stage named in honour of Roach's foundation. A pre-screening and premiere of Wash My Soul in the River's Flow will be held; an upcoming documentary to be released in cinemas nationally on March 10. It is a portrait of Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter at the peak of their powers and a moving story of loss, love and what it means to truly come 'home'. Indigenous talent will shine this year, with acclaimed Mutti Mutti man, singer and songwriter Kutcha Edwards named the 2022 Artist of the Year, and Kuku Yalanji, Jirrbal, Zenadth Kes songbird Kee'ahn is the Emerging Artist of the Year. "I've known Kutcha for years and years ago he surprised all of us when he started to sing," Roach said with a laugh. "It's good to see how far he's come. "And Kee'ahn, I love Kee'ahn and what she does. "It just makes you feel proud to see other people coming through." The Merindas will round out the night at the stage dedicated to First Nations culture. Artists performing on the stage over the weekend include Kutcha Edwards, Emma Donovan, Shellie Morris, The Merindas, Amos Roach, Kee'ahn, Lee Morgan, Nola Lauch, the Singing Our Futures collective, NT rapper J-MILLA and Black Rock Band plus an on-stage 'Kitchen Table Yarn' with Roach and special guests. The festival started on a strong note, officially selling out just hours before doors opened. Check out our ultimate guide to the festival here. Listen to behind the scenes interviews from festival favourites and rising stars on The Folkie Podcast. Only on Spotify. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/712c8d15-019b-420a-8771-bdd95722b228.jpg/r0_245_4416_2740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg