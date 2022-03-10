news, latest-news,

This year marks the 45th annual Port Fairy Folk Festival. In 1977 - 45 years ago - young music lover Jamie McKew convinced a group of mates to help him host a festival on the back of a truck in Port Fairy. That little festival became the Port Fairy Folk Festival - or Folkie as it's better known - which would go on to host some of the world's best folk artists and carve south-west Victoria into music history. Here's a 2022 Folkie weekend guide. Schedule: The Folkie schedule can be downloaded as a user-friendly app, where you can program your own Folkie schedule and get reminders for the events you want to see. This is your live guide to the festival. Create an account and plan your weekend of live music. Folkie chair: Make yourself comfortable at the festival by taking a seat or bringing your own 'Folkie' chair. Masks: Folkie staff and volunteers will be wearing a mask. Mask-wearing is encouraged whenever space is at a premium. Vaccines: You must present your COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon entry. All people on the festival site are fully vaccinated. Tickets: All festival-goers will receive a wristband upon entry to wear throughout the weekend. It's waterproof (in case you choose to go for a pre-Folkie swim). Program: Pick up a printed program upon arrival to read more about the fantastic artists you are about to experience. Cashless: The Port Fairy Folk Festival stalls and venues accept both cash and card. There is no ATM at the Port Fairy Folk Festival Arena, so plan ahead if you choose to pay in cash. Port Fairy comes alive during the Folkie weekend. Wrap-around events will be held across Port Fairy in addition to the main festival. FRIDAY: SATURDAY: SUNDAY: MONDAY: There are so many incredible artists from across Australia and further afield joining the 2022 Folkie lineup. However, it's the south-west talent that we think will really shine this year! Find Your Voice Choir: Grass-roots vibes, world-class rides, the Warrnambool-based choir celebrates humanity through creativity and songs. The Youth Program: Ten young, emerging artists will grace the festival as part of its youth program - nine which are locals. Kate Gane Tribute Concert: Last year the south-west lost one of its shining lights and great folk artists Kate Gane. A tribute concert will be held in honour of Kate, with all the artist fees going towards a charity of Kate's family's choosing. Local acts: Be sure to catch the south-west artists, including Killarney's Archie Roach, Cobden's Leslie D. King, Hamilton's The Settlement, Rosebrook's Oriel Glennen, Warrnambool's Andre Pangrazio, Flynn Gurry, Gabby Steel, Henrietta Barker, Maddie Jackway, Ruby McKenna, The Tin Shed Singers and Abbey Titmus; Port Fairy's Evie Mae and The Southern Ocean Sea Band. Get excited for Folkie with behind the scenes interviews with festival favourites and rising stars on 'The Folkie Podcast' on Spotify. Our reporters KYRA GILLESPIE, ANTHONY BRADY, JESS GREENAN and CHRIS DOHENY will be roaming the festival grounds, so be sure to say hi!

