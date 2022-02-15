Port Fairy Folk Festival unveils inaugural youth program 2022 lineup

news, latest-news,

TEN young, emerging artists will grace the Port Fairy Folk Festival stage next month as part of a new youth program. Henrietta Barker, Abbey Titmus, Grace Moloney, Ruby McKenna, Maddie Jackway, Evie May, Gabby Steel, Andrei O'Connor, and Flynn Gurry all hail from south-west Victoria, aside from Albury-Wodonga's Nick Keogh, and will perform at this year's Folkie. It's an opportunity for the up-and-coming musicians to present their music to a large crowd and work alongside established artists involved in the 2022 festival, program director Justin Rudge said. Peterborough's Andrei O'Connor, 17, is looking forward to sharing the stage with artists she looks up to. "I'm really stoked about it, it's a great opportunity that a lot of people would want so I feel really lucky to have that opportunity," she said. The south-west teen's voice is beyond her young years, and her piano-heavy ballads often come from the heart. "A lot of people say they can relate to a lot of the things I sing about," O'Connor said. "Everyone interprets it differently. "It can be really nerve-racking sharing a personal song." It was through watching pop stars growing up that got her into music. "I had Michael Jackson and Kylie Minogue CDs growing up and I would watch their concerts all the time, I've been interested in music ever since," O'Connor said. She and the other young artists will have up to 30 minutes to perform their original music at the renowned event. The youth program is presented in collaboration with Moyne Shire Council and Festivals Australia, supporting young local artists on their music journey. Young artists are also being encouraged to showcase their talents on the Folkie weekend this year for the chance to win prizes - including a spot on the 2023 Port Fairy Folk Festival Program. The Port Fairy Busking Competition will run as part of the street fair being held in the town over the March long weekend. The competition is supported by Moyne FReeZa and S.L.A.M Studios and Moyne Shire Mayor Cr Ian Smith said it was a fantastic opportunity for performers aged 25 and under to showcase their talents to a large audience. READ MORE: Art Farm Port Fairy presents S.L.A.M. Studios "The weekend is one of the busiest in Port Fairy, so it's a great opportunity to get that experience performing in front of a large crowd," he said. "Competition entrants will perform for 20 minutes each on the Community House Stage at Railway Place on Sunday March 13 in front of the crowds and judges. "The winner will receive a recording and mixing package, valued at $1200, from S.L.A.M. Studios and the opportunity to perform as part of the Port Fairy Folk Festival program in 2023. "This is a fantastic prize so I would encourage those interested to head to online and fill in an application form." Cr Smith said entrants would also receive a busking permit for the weekend and are encouraged to take their performance to the streets. More information about the busking competition and an entry form can be found online at: www.moyne.vic.gov.au/Our-Community/Youth/Port-Fairy-Busking-Competition Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/69d27119-8da5-44a5-85b4-e2d1b3f97550.jpg/r0_1313_4480_3844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg