Port Fairy Folk Festival 2022 sold out

news, latest-news,

THE 45th annual Port Fairy Folk Festival has officially sold out. Festival ticketing manager and vice-president Shane Lenehan said he was thrilled with the news on Friday, just hours before gates open on the iconic long weekend event. "We are ecstatic," he said. "We're absolutely thrilled to go from a period as little as three months ago not knowing if we will be able to hold the festival to fully sold out event. "The committee very excited, everyone's coming in with happy smiling faces and we are looking forward to another amazing weekend." Event capacity is slightly reduced due to COVID-19, but Mr Lenehan said patrons can expect the same electric Folkie atmosphere. "Crowd numbers will be similar to previous years, just a little less to make it more comfortable." Heading to the 2022 Folkie? Check out our ultimate guide to the festival here. Listen to behind the scenes interviews from festival favourites and rising stars on The Folkie Podcast. Only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/36321e4e-833b-46e4-b98d-ad4280e9dbf6.jpg/r0_689_3459_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg