IT was a "beautiful" moment for singer-songwriter Kutcha Edwards when he was presented with a Maton guitar to mark his tenure as 2022 Artist of the Year. The Mutti Mutti, Yorta Yorta, Nari Nari man is an award winning artist and advocate for his people, and forges the renewal of his ancient Songline in this modern era. He sat down with The Standard side stage to share more about his accolade and the launch of his new album at Folkie. "It's beautiful to be acknowledged," Edwards said. During his packed Sunday set he spoke about his experience as a Stolen Generation child and the recent redress scheme announced for survivors. "I don't want to get into politics but I feel the need to sometimes," he said. "I will not negotiate with the thief." He met his mother when he was six years old. "I was scared of my own mother at age six," Edwards said.

