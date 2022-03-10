The ultimate guide to the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival

news, latest-news, Port Fairy Folk Festival, 2022

This weekend marks the 45th annual Port Fairy Folk Festival. In 1977 - 45 years ago - young music lover Jamie McKew convinced a group of mates to help him host a festival on the back of a truck in Port Fairy. That little festival became the Port Fairy Folk Festival - or Folkie as it's better known - which would go on to host some of the world's best folk artists and carve south-west Victoria into music history. Here's a 2022 Folkie weekend guide. Schedule: The Folkie schedule can be downloaded as a user-friendly app, where you can program your own Folkie schedule and get reminders for the events you want to see. With events 'subject to change' in this climate, this is your live guide to the festival. Create an account and plan your weekend of live music. Folkie chair: Make yourself comfortable at the festival by taking a seat or bringing your own 'Folkie' chair. Masks: Folkie staff and volunteers will be wearing a mask. Mask-wearing is encouraged whenever space is at a premium. Vaccines: You must present your COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon entry. All people on the festival site are fully vaccinated. Tickets: All festival-goers will receive a wristband upon entry to wear throughout the weekend. It's waterproof (in case you choose to go for a pre-Folkie swim). Program: Pick up a printed program upon arrival to read more about the fantastic artists you are about to experience. Cashless: The Port Fairy Folk Festival stalls and venues accept both cash and card. There is no ATM at the Port Fairy Folk Festival Arena, so plan ahead if you choose to pay in cash. Port Fairy comes alive during the Folkie weekend. Wrap-around events will be held across Port Fairy in addition to the main festival. FRIDAY: SATURDAY: SUNDAY: This year there is a big focus on family and kids entertainment. Get ready for a full family program of kids roving entertainment, workshops, and special events perfect for the young and the young at heart. Kids aged 12 years or younger are free and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All children require a ticket and wristband so they can be counted on site. There are so many incredible artists from across Australia and further afield joining the 2022 Folkie lineup. However, it's the south-west talent that we think will really shine this year! Find Your Voice Choir: Grass-roots vibes, world-class rides, the Warrnambool-based Find Your Voice Choir celebrates humanity through creativity and the songs that the group sings. Through songs, stories and clever lyrics, the choir welcomes all ages, genders, abilities, ethnicities, sexual preferences, religions and backgrounds. Catch them at the Shebeen Saturday at 1pm, and Fiddlers Green Sunday 5.45pm. The Youth Program: Ten young, emerging artists will grace the Port Fairy Folk Festival as part of its youth program. Nine of those are from south-west Victoria - be sure to catch them across the weekend and at The Fiddlers Green Saturday and Sunday. Kate Gane Tribute Concert: In November 2021, the south-west lost one of its shining lights and great folk artists, Kate Gane. A tribute concert will be held in honour of Kate, featuring artists who she touched, befriended or been involved with as a collaborator over the year while long-time friend Colleen Hughson will provide visuals. With all the artist fees going towards a charity of Kate's family's choosing, this one-of-a-kind tribute show is not to be missed. The Big Sunday Singout: Always a highlight of the festival. Bring your singing voice and belt out some favourites with Jimi Hocking and friends. Local acts: Be sure to catch the south-west artists, including Killarney's Archie Roach, Cobden's Leslie D. King & the Trembling Shakes, Hamilton's The Settlement, Rosebrook's Oriel Glennen, Warrnambool's Andre Pangrazio, Flynn Gurry, Gabby Steel, Henrietta Barker, Maddie Jackway, Ruby McKenna, The Tin Shed Singers and Abbey Titmus; and Port Fairy's Evie Mae and The Southern Ocean Sea Band. Get excited for the 45th annual Port Fairy Folk Festival with behind the scenes interviews with festival favourites and rising stars. Created by The Standard, 'The Folkie Podcast' mixes interviews with the artist's songs creating a new way to discover and connect with the music you love. In the first episode hear from folk legend John Butler, all the way through to Port Fairy Folk Festival Emerging Artist of the Year Kee'ahn, Ash Grunwald, Emma Donovan and more. Search 'The Folkie Podcast' on your Spotify mobile app, or click: https://urlgeni.us/FolkiePod. The Warrnambool Standard will be covering all four days of the festival, so be sure to keep an eye out on our Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and website for galleries, behind the scenes access, livestreams, vox pops, reviews and what artists get up to in the green room. Our reporters KYRA GILLESPIE, ANTHONY BRADY, JESS GREENAN and CHRIS DOHENY will be roaming the festival grounds, so be sure to say hi!

