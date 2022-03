news, latest-news,

Sunday has proven to be another chapter in what is a very successful 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival. The quality music has kept coming as the crowd enthusiasm reaches the heights as it gratefully devours all on offer. The Standard photographer Anthony Brady has been busy getting it all on film.

