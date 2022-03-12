news, latest-news,

The 45th Port Fairy Folk Festival has brought thousands to the seaside village and the iconic event is living up to its hype. A sold out crowd in the festival arena has spent Saturday enjoying a diverse program of performers, while out on the street, thousands wandered happily browsing stalls and listening to even more music. The Standard photographer Anthony Brady has been busy capturing all the action. Check out our ultimate guide to the festival here. Listen to behind the scenes interviews from festival favourites and rising stars on The Folkie Podcast. Only on Spotify.

