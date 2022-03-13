'It's good to be back': Port Fairy Folk Festival back in full swing

news, latest-news,

TWO years of isolation laid thick over the words and lyrics of many artists at the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival. In fact, it was quite the miracle when the 2020 festival when ahead, and made it through before the pandemic hit Australian shores. The next few years would see many of the artists stripped of their livelihoods, with the arts among the first industries to be put on pause. While the festival held and intimate concert series in lieu of the usual colourful and crowded event last year, this year is the first to return to the usual folkie format that crowds have grown to love over the years. For Folkie founder Jamie McKew, it was a welcome return. "It's great to be back at the festival after the year of the festival being asleep," Mr McKew said. "I started this festival back in 1977 with some friends from Geelong and we never had dreams of one festival let alone 45. "It's a dream come true for sure. "Everyone's been starving for so long to be back in front of these stages." Acclaimed vocalist Emma Donovan continued the International Women's Day celebrations into the week. "It's International women's week," she said. "I'll be celebrating all the way down to Adelaide I think. "I bought my two little girls down here, it's the first time we've left Melbourne in a long time." Presenting an intimate concert at the Lecture Hall on Saturday, Oscar Lush touched on the struggles of isolation as a musician. "It's really nice to be playing music in front of people again, I think everyone at this festival is feeling that," he said. For bluesman Ash Grunwald, Folkie was a respite from the disastrous floods up north - which damaged his home and studio. For Grunwald, the festival holds a special place in his heart. He first went to Folkie in 2000 when he was a guitar tech for Xavier Rudd. "My first Folkie was my most amazing festival experience ever, you get a buzz that you can never quite capture again," he said. He said the situation in New South Wales was beyond what anyone could comprehend. "It's just shocking, it was a traumatic natural disaster," he said. "This is my respite to be here performing at the Port Fairy Folk Festival, dedicating this to the people up north." The inaugural Ruby Hunter Award was presented this year at the Archie Roach Foundation stage to young Indigenous artist Katie Aspel. She will and be mentored by some of this country's best Indigenous female artists. Check out our ultimate guide to the festival here. Listen to behind the scenes interviews from festival favourites and rising stars on The Folkie Podcast. Only on Spotify.

