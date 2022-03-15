news, latest-news,

TIMBOON Maroon lost one of its players to injury but rallied to win back-to-back Western District Playing Area midweek pennant division one premierships on Tuesday. Players were forced to wait for glory after a lengthy rain delay as the Terang greens needed time to drain. Max Saunders, who injured his knee just three ends into the 63-end final, said it was nerve-racking watching from the sidelines as Timboon Maroon held off Koroit Orange 56-49. "My knee hasn't been real good and I usually turn the mat over - there's a rough side and one side is smoother - and I forgot to do it and I slipped," he said. "I buckled the knee and that was the end of that. I was barracking a fair bit for our members and players and they did a good job." Saunders said he was proud of his team and its ability to bring new players into a strong side. "There's a few players this year who hadn't won a premiership before," he said. Lawn Green is celebrating a return the premier grade after a thrilling 61-58 win against City Pearls in the division two decider. Marian Treweek, who plays third, said it was a strong result for the club, particularly given two of its regular players missed the clash. "We are very excited and we have another team playing on Saturday in division four and they were all here watching today so let's hope they can bring it home as well," she said. Terang Red also earned promotion after a turnaround in form following the delay helped it to the division three title. The team, playing on its home greens, defeated City Emeralds 42-31. Terang Red skipper Jenny Meade said she was proud of her team's resilience. "We didn't have a very good start and were well behind and the rain came and gave us a bit of a break," she said. "It seemed to do the trick. We had an early lunch, came back and lifted our game." Meade said the home-green support was crucial. "That helps, just making noise and an audience gives you a boost and makes you play better," she said. City Zircon turned the tables on clubmate City Jade in the division four decider, winning 43-38. "Our team has been trying all year, we have gelled on the last day," Zircon skipper Robert Cuzens said. "Jade have beaten us three times and we weren't going to let them beat us today. "Two new bowlers (Margaret Kenna and Fred Chatfield) - it is their first season - and I am so proud we got them to a premiership." The association will run its five weekend pennant grand finals at Terang Bowls Club on Saturday. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/0f568195-4714-43a1-a92d-e5044cd8fd32.jpg/r0_277_4416_2772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg