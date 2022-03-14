news, latest-news,

The best is yet to come for Ash Price. After a six-year hiatus from division two cricket after Price's long-time club Port Campbell folded, the opening batter has returned with a vengeance for Princetown in recent years. Several runner-ups in the Cricketer of the Year awards at Port Campbell, Price, 42, finally broke through for the outright award on Monday night. "I've been runner up in this award a lot of times, so to finally get one at my age means hopefully I've got a few more games ahead of me," he said. Price polled 14 votes in the top division two award to hold off Boorcan skipper Lachie Boyle on 13. Playing alongside son Isaac, 14 at Princetown, Price hopes there is plenty more cricket in his future. "Isaac was starting to play, so I knew I'd be tagging along," he said. "It's worked out alright. "I played threes last year and went reasonably handy so I thought I'd put my hand up and try division two again." Price finished second in the league's top scorers with 427 runs and put his form down to a strong club culture. "I've fitted in pretty well down at Princetown," he said. "When the environment's alright it can bring out the best in you. "It suits my lifestyle, it's pretty relaxed; they play a bit of cards down there and I enjoy that." Price's teammate Beavan Castles also took home some silverware, winning the bowling aggregate award with 28 wickets. Also a runner-up in that particular award in previous years, Castles said he was motivated to go one better this year. The pair now have the chance to secure a premiership flag with Princetown this weekend when it faces Simpson in the grand final. On the other side of the Saturday's grand final will be the league's rising star, Simpson's Tanner Fratantaro. The 18-year-old won the division two rising star award with 337 votes, after putting a heavy focus on improving his batting this year. Fratantaro said the Tigers were confident of their chances heading into the decider. Meanwhile, Boyle claimed the batting aggregate award for his 507 runs. The Boorcan skipper was the leading run scorer across all three South West Cricket divisions. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/798619aa-e677-4a62-971a-bc73d9ed365e.jpg/r540_473_4074_2470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg