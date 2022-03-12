news, latest-news,

BEACH flags racing in surf lifesaving competition is survival of the fittest. Emerging Warrnambool athlete Joe Madigan proved his mettle in the gruelling knockout event at the Victorian senior state championships on Saturday, outlasting his rivals to claim under 14 boys' gold. Madigan - a South Warrnambool junior footballer who relishes playing midfield - used his running power to tame the tricky sand conditions. "It was pretty tough. The kid I was against (at the end), I thought he was going to be faster than me but I got there," he said. "He has a very fast turn but I was just faster at the end." Madigan said the beach flags discipline was challenging. "You start on your tummy, turn around and run up to the flag and if you get it, you get it and if you don't you don't (and you're out)," he said. "To get the the semis it was about four or five runs and then we had to do another two in the semis and then it was top seven in the final and that's another six runs. "Lucky it's only 20 metres (each time) because you get pretty tired." The Emmanuel College student, who also won the pairs relay with Jack McNeil, has been competing in surf lifesaving since under eight level. Saturday's win was his first in senior competition. "It is pretty special. It is my first time getting an individual gold; I have a few team golds," Madigan said. "It was good to get up there and get gold, especially in front of everyone - everyone could see." Surf lifesaving is a key part of Madigan's regular routine. He trains three times a week with Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club. "I just love it. I like seeing everybody and getting to go in the water," he said. "I love the water and love surfing and the beach (races) are just a bonus because I am quick." The teenager's other sporting passion - football - will take centre stage come April when the Hampden league season kicks off. "I am looking forward to it because we missed out on the grand final last year (because of COVID restrictions)," Madigan said. "I am keen to get a whole season in this year. Normally I play midfield-onball but this year, being bottom-age (in under 16s), I'll probably get put forward or on the wing." Warrnambool's Isaac Jones won gold in the open men's surf race and Mia Cook claimed gold in the under 17 female individual ski race on Saturday. Its open men's board relay team - Steve Kerr, Paddy O'Brien, Darcy Bridgewater - also won as did Mia Cook, Charli Groves and Kiara Holland in the under 17 female board relay. Isaac Owen, Alex Johnston and Will McNeil teamed up to win gold in the under 19 male board relay and Cooper Philpott won the under 17 male beach flags race. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/b771f19d-4310-44b8-be89-eb62c494c703.jpg/r0_354_6960_4286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg