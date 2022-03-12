news, latest-news,

PROMISING footballer Archie Stevens is eyeing a VFL debut after signing with Carlton on Friday night. The South Warrnambool teenager was invited to pre-season training after an impressive NAB League career with GWV Rebels. Stevens, 18, said he was elated his hard work on the training track was rewarded with a contract. "I got told to rock up a bit earlier to training and they presented me with the contract," he told The Standard. "It was unreal to be honest. We had to wait a while - I think we were one of the last teams to finalise the list - so it was a pretty good feeling when it finally happened." The VFL season starts on Friday, March 25 with Carlton hosting Brisbane at Ikon Park. Stevens, who has moved to Melbourne for university, said he was working towards a debut but understood he might have to bide his time. "I will keep doing what I am doing in terms of putting my best foot forward," he said. "I want to do whatever I can to help the side." Stevens expects to be used as a small defender - a role he adapted to at the Rebels last year. He has embraced the demands of state league training and feels those around him, including dad Sam, younger brother George and South Warrnambool senior coach Mat Battistello, have helped him adjust. "I have loved it. I feel really grateful I have been given the opportunity," the former Emmanuel College student said. "I feel really happy and am really enjoying it. I am making sure when the opportunity comes, I am ready. "The most enjoyable part is that I am testing myself against some high-level footballers and getting closer to my ultimate goal, which is to play AFL, so it's a great step and I am really loving that challenge. "The most challenging aspect would be with new people and new faces, getting to know the system and getting to know everyone. It's a new environment, so getting used to it." Carlton's ties to the south-west have also helped. Former South Warrnambool senior coach Mat Buck is an assistant coach with the Blues and ex-Warrnambool footballer Dan O'Keeffe is the VFL team's senior coach. "He (Buck) has been huge for me, obviously knowing him before with his links to South, just having him in my corner was awesome," Stevens said. "I am really thankful he could be there to help me." MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/cee361ee-bb02-400a-93df-29b0c86316da.jpg/r0_26_1971_1140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg