news, latest-news, sport, cricket, victoria

Two of Victoria's brightest pace bowling talents have taken a further step in their journeys in cricket. Hamilton's Vincent Huf and Port Campbell's Milly Illingworth have been selected in Victoria's under-19 state sides, with the pair earning the nod on Friday after impressive performances at Victorian Premier Cricket level this season as well as in trial matches and training sessions. Huf, an emerging quick who plays with Geelong and made his debut in the first XI this season, was among 14 players in the squad. The right-armer from the Grampians Cricket Club is among a growing factory of quick bowlers at the Cats and will now take his talents to the national championships which will be held in Mackay, Queensland, from April 7 to April 14. The Victoria Country under-19 male side will be coached by current Geelong coach and ex-Lancashire great Nick Speak. MORE SPORT: Illingworth, the Emmanuel College student who turned heads for Essendon Maribyrnong Park this season with her raw pace and wicket taking ability, has also been selected in the Victoria Country female under 19 team. Tipped to bowl 120kph and with one of Premier Cricket's best bouncers, the talented teenager was among one of the top quicks across the competition this season, taking 16 wickets. A proud member of Heytesbury Rebels where she managed to play a late game this season in South West Cricket division two, Illingworth will jet off to Adelaide from April 7 to April 14 for the national championships, which will be coached by Nicole Martin. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/e98596b0-38b1-40a3-97d3-615f6f8cc984.jpg/r0_390_1462_1216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg