news, latest-news, sport, life saving, warrnambool

Months of hard work is set to come to fruition for 70 hungry and determined Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club competitors over the weekend. The club will play host to over 1,000 competitors - including from local clubs Port Fairy and Port Campbell - from all across Victoria from Friday to Sunday with the Victorian Senior Lifesaving Championships set to capture plenty of attention. William McNeil is one senior member of the Warrnambool team set to excite and said as a club it should be proud to host the event and relish the opportunity as thousands flock to the foreshore. "As a club we should be really proud of this, we've held the nippers states the last six years in a row and it's been a great event," he told The Standard. "It's all thanks to the hard work people do around the club who put on these events. "It's a really enjoyable beach and the last time we held these states it was one of the best I reckon. "It's great surf, great conditions and it was a wonderful carnival." IN OTHER NEWS: For Mia Cook - who will undoubtedly be looking to make a splash throughout the carnival - she said the event was iconic and one the club had geared up for across many months. "It's always good to have as many competitors as possible," she said. "It gives us a greater chance and creates a better club spirit, it should be a lot of fun. "State titles are the main event really aside from aussies, us Victorians have been training from way back in September whereas everyone else has a different pre-season. "As a group we've been training for a long time, so we're looking forward to it." Alex Johnston, still somewhat of a relative newcomer at the club with three years experience under his belt, said the home conditions were certainly an advantage. "It's been a big build up for the states, it's going to be a really big competition and I know everyone's really looking forward to it," he said. "Warrnambool's easily the best club on the beach, the atmosphere behind us is just unreal. "We've all got the local knowledge this weekend and there's meant to be a bit of surf around so it'll be good to have the upper hand over the competition." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/0d13c344-1ed1-4c30-b73f-74836ce2463f.jpg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg