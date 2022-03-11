news, latest-news,

Sarah Milroy has been playing the Warrnambool Lawn Open on-and-off for almost 30 years. This year, it's her son Charlie's first opportunity to enter the long-running tournament when competition starts on Saturday. "I started here when I was 10," Sarah said. "Now Charlie's 10 and it's his first year playing." Having attended the annual tournament ever since he was an infant, Charlie is excited to finally get his chance to step out on court. "I'm excited to play in the best tournament in Australia," he said. "That's pretty cool to say. I've seen so many people play before, I just want to play." While Sarah is entered in the C-grade mixed doubles with a long-time Melbourne-based friend, Charlie will contest the under-11s boys singles as well as the under-12s doubles with friend Henry Lloyd. His first opponent in singles will be Nico Savage, 9, whose own family will be out in force at Lawn's grasscourts. Joining Nico with tennis racquet in hand is dad Glen and older brother Roy, 11. Like Charlie, this is the two younger Savage's first appearance at the Labour Day weekend tournament. Nico said he was a mix of nerves and excitement ahead of his debut in the under-11 boys singles. Meanwhile, Roy will feature across three draws, playing under-11 boys singles as well as under-12 doubles and mixed doubles. Glen will also play in all three disciplines across the C-grade competition. Taking part in the Warrnambool Lawn Open for five years, Glen said his primary aim was to "have a good time". "It's a great atmosphere to have a bit of fun, play a bit of tennis with some food and live music," he said. "There's nowhere else you'd rather be." Sarah, whose also holds the role of Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club secretary, echoed Glen's statement. "The social aspect of this event is fabulous, it's connecting with friends you haven't seen for a while," she said. This year's Warrnambool Lawn Open boasts 885 entrants across 54 events. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

