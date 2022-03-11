news, latest-news,

NEW West Warrnambool coach Tyler Fowler knows what it takes to create a winning culture. The former Woodford bowler was a key cog as the Eels notched up three-successive Warrnambool and District Cricket Association premierships from 2015 to 2017. Some of his Panthers' teammates know about it too. Outgoing coach Alastair Templeton and captain Ben Threlfall are premiership players and several youngsters have tasted glory through junior grades. Fowler hopes the perfect storm of talent and knowledge can result in sustained success for the Davidson Oval club in his reign as coach. "We all get on pretty well. That's half of it. If you've got a good side that gels really well, that's half of it," he said. "When I was at Woodford, as successful as we were... Obviously we had a good team, but we gelled so well off the field as well. "With the young lads, obviously you want to enjoy yourself but you've got to go out there expecting to win every game. You're not going to walk out playing the best side in the comp thinking 'gee, these blokes are good'. "You've got to go out there with that mindset of 'we're going to win'." Fowler said he'd long held coaching ambitions. "I've been interested in it. I've coached a few junior sides and I worked with Stephen Field for about six months doing a lot of Twenty20 blast stuff with a lot of juniors," he said. "I really enjoyed doing that sort of stuff so it's something I've been really keen on." He said the chance to work with up-and-coming youngsters, including leg-spinner Hayden McGovern and Joe Nyikos, was exciting on the back of the experienced talent in West's division one side. Fowler also revealed he was relishing the chance to work in partnership with Threlfall, who has established himself as one of the best batsmen in the association. West Warrnambool president Matt Holcombe said Fowler stepped into the role with strong experience. "With Tyler coming from Woodford a couple of years ago, he's been part of a winning culture," he said. "That's obviously something which drew us to him and as a player, he's gained some leadership in that he was an assistant to Al (Templeton) this season. "We've seen that he has the passion there to coach and drive standards which is really what we want. He's obviously played with a lot of great players here and at Woodford and played under John Houston who is a great coach out there." Holcombe said the club was eternally grateful to Templeton for his years of service and were delighted he'd remain as a player. "We can't thank Al enough for what he's done. I don't think there are too many coaches around who've put in the time and effort he does and has," he said. "The likes of Joey Nyikos and Fletcher Cozens and these guys, you can all see the results of what they're starting to produce on the field." Holcombe said the Panthers were searching for an a non-playing or playing assistant coach to work in tandem with Fowler. He urged those with interest to get in touch on 0420 739 610.

