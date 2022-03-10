news, latest-news,

The injection of three quality players into Panmure's netball program has solidified a group that finished top four in the Warrnambool and District Netball League's A-grade ranks last year. While the club hasn't announced its graded teams, opting to train as one senior squad, Amelia Bant, Laura Roberts and Millie Mahony's arrivals are expected to make new A-grade co-coaches Jess Rohan and Kim Jamieson's selection dilemma that bit tougher. Bant returns to the club after two seasons at Hampden outfit North Warrnambool. The defender has plenty of family ties at Panmure Recreation Reserve, her brother Chris the club's senior football coach. Meanwhile boosting the Bulldogs' attacking end is Roberts, who crosses from another Hampden club in South Warrnambool, and Mahony who shifts from district rival, Merrivale. Rohan said all three players would be massive assets following the departures of Josie Ellerton, Stacy Dunkley and Charlotte Lenehan. "The new girls have seemed to click and we've all started to gel as a group," Rohan said. "We're very happy Amelia's back, she's a beautiful defender. Laura coming over, she's an unbelievable goalie, just watching her train and the way she moves on the court. "And Milly, she's a massive recruit for us, she was the key goalie at Merrivale so having her will be amazing." Rohan said she had been impressed by the improvement among the group, especially several of last year's under-17 players. "We've got a lot of good players who can play anywhere," she said. "We're at the stage where we've picked our squad and now we see who those top seven players are." The club play its first practice match against Terang Mortlake on Thursday, giving the coaches their first glimpse of what the teams could look like. Panmure host Kolora-Noorat in round one on April 2.

