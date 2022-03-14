news, latest-news,

Bookaar all-rounder Fraser Lucas made a flying visit home to pick up a maiden division one Cricketer of the Year award. Recently moving to Cairns to play football this season, the former Camperdown midfielder flew in to feature in Bookaar's semi-final against Mortlake on Saturday before sweeping South West Cricket's awards ceremony on Monday night. After coming close in recent years, Lucas was able to break through with 17 votes to win the top award ahead of Mortlake's Will Kain (14). "To play 10 or 11 matches and polling the manner I did, it's humbling and one I'm pretty proud of," Lucas said. "Individually you don't really strive for awards like this, but to end up with something like this it's nice recognition for yourself but also your club. "I couldn't be more grateful or appreciative for what the Bookaar Cricket Club has done for me. I hope there is a sense of satisfaction for my club supporters and teammates in one of their own receiving an award like this." Opening his side's attack on several occasions this year, Lucas picked up 28 wickets throughout the regular season to win the league's bowling aggregate award ahead of Heytesbury Rebels' Chris Vogels with 27. It's the third time Lucas has won the bowling award, after landing the title in both the 2015/16 and 2017/18 seasons. The 28-year-old's status as a top-class all-rounder was further solidified by the runs he put on the board this year. He finished 11 runs shy of league top scorer Woorndoo's Tyler Schafer (494), averaging 53.67 runs a match including a season-high 108 in round 13. Further to Lucas' accolades, he was named MyCricket Player of the Year and selected as captain of the division one team of the year. Unsurprisingly Schafer and Vogels were also included in the 12-man team while Pomborneit's David Murphy was named vice captain. The Bulls had the most representatives in the team with four, its two spinners Tharaka Sendanayake and Amila Mendis joined by top order batter Tom Place. Meanwhile, Mortlake all-rounder Jack Lehmann was named the division one rising star winner. The middle order batter averaged 45.3 runs for the Cats this year and picked up 12 wickets. The division one team of the year included: Tyler Schafer (Woorndoo); David Murphy (Pomborneit) (vc); Simon Baker (Bookaar); Tom Place (Pomborneit) Fraser Lucas (Bookaar) (c); Gus Bourke (Noorat); Jacob Fishwick (Noorat) (wk); Amila Mendis (Pomborneit); Chris Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels); Issac Fowler (Woorndoo); Tyson Hay (Terang); Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit). MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/f70b46c4-2d4c-4d96-81ab-3798d049da0e.jpg/r501_472_3732_2298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg