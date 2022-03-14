news, latest-news,

Nullifying Timboon skips Arthur Finch and Peter Rowe may be the key to Koroit's pursuit of a maiden midweek Western District Playing Area division one pennant flag on Tuesday. Koroit's John Maher believes if the two rival skippers get going, it could be hard to counter. But Maher trusts the depth of his side to compete for the flag. While Koroit has been the yardstick this year after taking out the minor premiership, Timboon has come from as far back as fourth for a chance to go back-to-back as premier. Timboon's Barry Bowen said it was confident it had the talent to complete such a feat. "We're a small club but a very close club," he said. "We've been confident all year and that will carry into the next game. We know we're good enough, so we're looking forward to Tuesday." A final team practice on Terang Bowling Club's greens on Saturday was perfect preparation ahead of the decider, according to Bowen. "We enjoyed that, we performed reasonably well in practice so we just hope that continues on Tuesday," Bowen said. "We're just going to have to get them closer than Koroit does." Maher, who will lead Richard Ross' rink for Koroit, said his side was upbeat ahead of the final. "We know it won't be easy, but we're looking forward to a good game against Timboon who are a very good side," he said. With a maiden midweek pennant flag on the line for Koroit, Maher said it would be great reward if the small town club can get the job done. "Winning any flag for a club is big no matter the division," he said. "But winning the midweek division one would be very good for our little club, it'd give us some exposure." With a number of division finals set to be contested on Tuesday, Bowen is expecting a great day out for all involved. "The atmosphere will be good, Terang has prepared their greens very well so we're looking forward to the day over there," he said. "Most of us were there last year, and we certainly enjoyed the occasion like we will tomorrow, win, lose or draw. But we'll be doing our best to get over the line." In the division two grand final, Lawn Green will take on City Pearls, while Terang Red faces off against City Emeralds in the division three decider. Meanwhile in the division four grand final, it's a City showdown between teams, Jade and Zircon. Play begins at 9.15am at Terang Bowling Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/6795b6c6-3a89-47fa-badf-71982ccb3dae.jpg/r793_1348_4248_3300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg