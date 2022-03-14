news, latest-news,

COBDEN mentor Sophie Hinkley will coach from the sidelines in 2022 as she is pregnant with her second child. The dynamic netballer is due in September, coinciding with the Hampden league final series. "If we need, we'll have some caretaker coaches (then) if we need if the baby arrives," Hinkley said. "The girls have trained together long enough that training and things aren't an issue, it's probably just having people that might be able to make decisions on a Saturday if needed." She is one of three on-court changes with former league best-and-fairest winner Amy Hammond and goal attack Jaymie Finch switching to Colac in the off-season. "It removes the senior depth we've had in the past. Last year by the time we got to the end of the season we would've had 10 of us available," Hinkley said. "But our under 17s were undefeated last year and were mainly bottom-age. Now those girls are top-age so we are really lucky to have that depth in our juniors. "It will be a different type of depth for us on the bench." Lara Taylor - a division one regular last season - along with her twin sister Grace Taylor and Jess Bouchier are three 17 and under players in top-grade contention. Hinkley is confident the Bombers - undefeated last season before COVID-19 restrictions denied them a chance for a maiden division one premiership - will remain a force, following the arrivals of ex-Port Fairy netballer Sarah Moroney and Alicia Blain, who has returned from Timboon Demons. The Hampden league season starts on April 2 with Cobden hosting flag rival South Warrnambool. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

