COBDEN coach Sophie Hinkley knows the Bombers will have depth at their disposal after signing former Port Fairy netballer Sarah Moroney for the 2022 Hampden league season. Moroney - a two-time league best-and-fairest as a junior - joins the premiership contender after a stint in the Northern Territory for work. Her partner Jimmy McLeod is Cobden footballer. Hinkley said Moroney, who can hold down a defensive post, would join the returning Alicia Blain (Timboon Demons) as welcome additions to the Bombers. "It is very similar to when we were able to recruit the Finch girls (Jamie and Emily from Camperdown), it's a huge bonus for us," she told The Standard. "I know Sarah is also such a wonderful person and I don't think anyone would say a bad word about her and that's a really important thing for us - to not only be recruiting great players but to have amazing people come and join us to really build on the leadership and maturity in our playing group. "We are really excited to have her. It's awesome for us. "She's been in the Northern Territory; she's a nurse so I believe she's been working up there. "She's come back now and working in Warrnambool." Cobden was undefeated with 12 wins before COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria denied it a chance at a long-awaited open netball flag. Hinkley knows she'll have to shuffle the magnets, given the versatility and talent on the Bombers' list. "We've had this same problem over the last few years - we've had strengths at both ends and it will give us that flexibility to work on match-ups and keep each other accountable," she said. The playing coach believes the Bombers' strong culture will make selection easier. "Some girls might have a couple of games in div one. Thankfully we've built a really solid culture of everyone knowing they have to work hard for their spot," Hinkley said. "They feel great pride playing for our club not just our open netball team. "We have worked really hard in making sure there's no stigma attached to that and that everyone is happy to have a spot on any netball court at any time of the day." The 2019 league best-and-fairest winner Amy Hammond, whose baby is eight weeks old, is planning to train with Cobden. Hammond, who is dynamic in wing defence, "is planning to return this year". "Her partner (Jesse Williamson) has gone to Colac Tigers, so Amy is in process of sorting out what will best suit her young family," Hinkley said. "Amy is going to train with us and at the moment she is playing for us and we'll just see what happens in terms of travel and commitment for them and if that is going to work best for her." Twins Lara and Grace Taylor are among the 17 and under players in the Bombers' next generation. "We're in a really privileged position and we're really looking forward to it," Hinkley said. The season starts on April 2. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/63868dcd-879d-480b-a49c-12d62982346c.jpg/r593_409_1699_1034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg