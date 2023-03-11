Performing with Warrnambool's Find Your Voice Collective is a highlight in The Waifs' guitarist Donna Simpson's more than 30-year career she will never forget.
The 258-strong choir were also joined on the Shebeen stage by Eric Bibb, 19-Twenty, Steve Poltz and Scott Cook on Saturday, March 11.
During the performance with the all abilities choir Simpson revealed she has tourette's syndrome.
READ MORE:
Following the show, Simpson told The Standard she had never before felt the energy she had while on the stage with the choir.
"To be asked to be a part of that Find Your Voice is, number one, just such an honour," she said.
"And, number two, they chose my song I wrote in my own private time and moment and suddenly there's thousands of people singing it (including the choir and audience).
"The love and the energy in that room had me shaking. I've done a lot things in my life but nothing like that."
Venues inside and outside the festival grounds were filled with people of all ages, roving performers and plenty of cuisines from around the world on offer.
The festival continued onto the Labour Day public holiday on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.