A selfless volunteer, community leader and social networker have been recognised at the Inspiring Women of Moyne awards.
Koroit's Amy Atwell, Port Fairy's Bree Ryan and Toolong's Ashleigh Pruys were named winners at the Port Fairy Bowls Club today as part of the council's International Women's Day celebrations.
Mayor Karen Foster congratulated the three and said the 50 women nominated highlighted the number of "remarkable" community leaders in the shire.
"I was incredibly inspired by the calibre of women nominated for these awards and the outstanding contributions they have made in the community," she said.
"We received over 50 nominations, showcasing remarkable women from all walks of life who inspire others and make a difference to the lives of the people around them.
"It's wonderful to see these women getting the recognition they deserve and I extend my congratulations to all the finalists. Your stories, work and lives are an inspiration to us all."
The winners were selected by Cr Foster, director of economy and place Jodie McNamara and past Inspiring Women of Moyne winner Hannah Morris.
The three determined Amy Atwell was deserving of an award for her work as a volunteer and three years as president of the local kindergarten.
Ms Atwell started a school fete known as 'Picnic in the Paddock' and recently became vice principal at St John's Primary School in Dennington.
Meanwhile, Bree Ryan was recognised for her efforts as one of the main event directors of the Port Fairy Marathon and her time as a volunteer at nippers, the surf club, soccer club and Southcombe Park Committee.
She is also on a school council, finance committee, parents and friends committee, little athletics and more.
Finally, Ashleigh Pruys was awarded for starting the Facebook group 'Port Fairy Mums' which helped mothers across the shire connect and support each other. Ms Pruys also started the Toolong classroom.
