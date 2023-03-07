The Standard
Gum trees in Warrnambool to get the chop despite concerns for koalas that live there

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
A row of gum trees have been earmarked for removal over fears of damage to property.

A row of blue gum trees in north Warrnambool will get the chop in one go despite an attempt to remove them in stages to allow koalas extra time to relocate.

