Motorist placed on good behaviour bond after causing 2021 rollover which killed her dog

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 6 2023 - 3:15pm
Guilty plea for woman who killed dog in rollover

A woman is lucky to be alive after a "catastrophic" rollover two years ago that killed her dog and saw her ejected through the sun roof.

