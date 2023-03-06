Guilty plea for woman who killed dog in rollover

A woman is lucky to be alive after a "catastrophic" rollover two years ago that killed her dog and saw her ejected through the sun roof.
The woman, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction wasn't recorded, pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to wear a seat belt in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
The woman - who had no prior convictions - was placed on a good behaviour bond for one year.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bec Clark said the woman was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe wagon along Caramut Road, Caramut without a seat belt at 8.56am on October 17, 2021.
Her German Shepherd dog was also in the vehicle.
Senior Constable Clark said the woman told police she was tending to the dog and adjusting its collar when she lost control of the vehicle and drove on the wrong side of the road.
The woman attempted to bring the vehicle back onto the road but over-corrected, causing the car to slide out of control, leave the carriageway and roll about three times before coming to rest 40 metres off the road.
The motorist was ejected through the sunroof of the car and the dog was declared deceased at the scene.
She was then airlifted to The Alfred hospital where she received medical treatment and sustained minor injuries.
The car was towed as it was irreparable.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the accused was "remarkably lucky".
"When something catastrophic like this happens where your dogs killed, your car's written off, you're ejected through the roof of the car and you're airlifted to The Alfred, if that doesn't have an effect on you then nothing will," he said.
