Residents are being called upon to aid a $120,000 study into the future of Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the community was encouraged to share their thoughts and help guide a master plan and business case for the coastal attraction.
"Flagstaff Hill is a much loved place for many people and it's a significant part of our visitor economy," she said.
"It contains important historic attributes such as the garrison and lighthouses. It also contains the visitor information centre, some accommodation, a restaurant, the sound and light show, the maritime museum, a gift shop and of course the recreated coastal village depicting life in the 1870s.
"The master plan and business case will examine the location as a whole and identify strategic and innovative ways that will help maximise its potential.
"It's a look at the whole site, not simply the village."
It comes after the site recorded a bumper summer which saw visitor numbers reach a five-year high.
There were 11,182 visitors between Boxing Day 2022 and Australia Day 2023, up from 9165 in 2018-2019 and 9751 in 2019-2020.
Those interested in filling out the survey - which closes on March 31 - can click here or pick up a hard copy at Flagstaff Hill's reception desk or at the Civic Centre.
Drop-in sessions will also be held at Flagstaff Hill on Wednesday March 22 (1pm-3pm and 4pm-7pm) and Thursday March 23 (9am-12pm).
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
