The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Colac man pleads guilty to injuring friend in Allansford ute roll-over

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 2 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man avoids jail after friend riding in tray seriously injured in ute roll-over

A man who seriously injured a mate who was riding in his ute tray when it rolled on a rural property has avoided a jail sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.