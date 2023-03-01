The Standard
Golf club members back $1m plan to help cover clubroom project shortfall

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 12:30pm
The new Warrnambool golf clubrooms are under construction and are due to be completed by January next year.

Warrnambool golf club members have voted to take almost $1 million out of a special fund to help cover the shortfall for its new clubrooms.

