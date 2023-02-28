When Richard Fitzgerald popped into Jamieson Street Takeaway last week for a bite to eat, he wasn't expecting to save a life.
The Warrnambool Racing Club staff member saw a man, who had collapsed after suffering a heart attack.
Mr Fitzgerald, who regularly undergoes first aid training for work, sprung into action.
"The guys who own the place were attending to the older man, who was on the ground," Mr Fitzgerald.
"He didn't look in real good condition."
Mr Fitzgerald began CPR.
"I just started doing compressions," Mr Fitzgerald said. "There was a paramedic on the phone walking me through it."
Mr Fitzgerald said he put the man in the recovery position once he started breathing again.
However, he again had to start CPR because the man stopped breathing again.
"I was probably doing compressions for about eight to 10 minutes but it felt like a lot longer."
Paramedics arrived and the man was transported to hospital.
It's believed he is in a stable condition in hospital.
Mr Fitzgerald said he believed it was vitally important for as many people as possible to complete first aid training.
He said his training kicked in when he was faced with the life or death situation.
Mr Fitzgerald said he would love to hear from the man or his family.
Jamieson Takeaway owners Craig and Stacey Longmore praised the efforts of Mr Fitzgerald.
"We are incredibly thankful to Richard," Mrs Longmore said.
"Without his training, the outcome would be completely different."
Mrs Longmore said she was looking into first aid training for her staff.
In another incident, a decision to install a defibrillator at the Pavillion in Warrnambool four years ago has paid off after it was used to save someone's life.
Warrnambool Coastguard commander Allan Wood said it was lucky there were medical staff and people with first aid training nearby when the emergency happened a week ago and they were able to use the defibrillator.
"It's been pulled out a few times but it has never been used to revive someone," Mr Woods said.
"It's great that it has been used and it has saved someone's life.
St John Ambulance Victoria training operations manager Tamara Brown said the first few minutes in a life-threatening situation were critical.
"If the patient is not responding you should call Triple (000) for an ambulance immediately," Ms Brown said. She encouraged people to learn the D.R.S.A.B.C.D action plan.
Ms Brown said every year about 30,000 Australians and New Zealanders experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Of these, only one in 10 survive.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
