Wet weather conditions failed to deter buyers at auctions on Saturday with all four properties selling under the hammer.
Ray White Warrnambool held three auctions with 7 Truro Court, off Breton Street, in the city's north, selling for $587,500 to a Warrnambool buyer.
Auctioneer Jason Thwaites said two people bid for the three-bedroom home.
"It stared with a vendor bid of $500,000 and moved in $20,000 bids to $560,000 and then two $10,000 bids and three $2,500 bids," Mr Thwaites said.
The home had a price guide of $549,000 to $599,000 and about 30 people attended the auction.
Meanwhile, a three-bedroom home at 31 Taits Road, also in the city's north, sold for $485,000 which was within the property's $450,000 to $495,000 price guide.
Auctioneer Fergus Torpy said there were three bidders and it sold to a young Warrnambool couple who purchased their first home.
He said a crowd of about 20 people watched on as bidding opened at $400,000 with three parties vying for the property.
"It rose in $20,000 bids to $440,000 and then in $10,000 and $5000 bids when it was announced on the market for $460,000 and it ended up selling for $485,000," Mr Torpy said.
In the third auction of the day, 8 Cole Close in Dennington sold for $580,000 to a single bidder.
The three-bedroom home sold within its price guide of $550,000 to $600,000 to a first-home buyer from Warrnambool.
"There was an opening bid of $520,000 and a vendor bid of $550,000 and then the buyer came up to $580,000 under the hammer and reached an agreement with the owner to sell it," Mr Torpy said.
Meanwhile, a three-bedroom home at 19 Hamilton Street in Peterborough sold for $570,000 on Saturday.
Brian O'Halloran and Co Real Estate auctioneer Brian Hancock said there were three bidders and it was a "well contested property".
The sale price fell just short of its original $580,000 to $630,000 price guide and the auction attracted a crowd of about 30 people.
Mr Hancock said a couple from out-of-town purchased the property and would use it as a holiday home.
He said bidding opened at $300,000, followed by a $400,000 bid and a vendor's bid of $450,000.
Mr Hancock said there was then a $50,000 bid to reach $500,000, two $25,000 bids and two $10,000 bids sealed the deal with the property selling for $570,000.
Mr Torpy said market remained "fairly steady" and there was "good buyer activity, healthy competition and still great prices" despite rising interest rates.
