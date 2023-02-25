The Standard

200-centimetre-plus ruckman Mark Marriott returns to Cobden Bombers for 2023 season

Updated February 25 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:30pm
Ruckman Mark Marriott will play for Cobden in 2023.

Cobden has received a much-needed boost to its height stocks, with a 200-centimetre-plus ruckman returning to the side after a year away.

