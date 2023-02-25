Cobden has received a much-needed boost to its height stocks, with a 200-centimetre-plus ruckman returning to the side after a year away.
Mark Marriott, who was joint winner of the Bombers' best and fairest in 2021, has signed with the club for the 2023 Hampden league season.
The former Vic Country and Murray Bushranger tall spent 2022 with Hatherleigh in South Australia's Mid South Eastern league, where he played in a grand final and collected another senior best and fairest.
He also featured for SA Country in a win over WA Country at the Adelaide Oval.
Cobden coach Dan Casey was rapt to have the dominant ruckman back at the club which has suffered from a shortage of talls in recent campaigns.
"It's been a bit of a process since November," he said.
"The guys were able to get it done Friday night which was exciting. It's a massive coup for us."
Casey said the whole side, including its up-and-coming ruckmen, would benefit from playing and training alongside someone of Marriott's calibre.
"He's come off another fantastic year representing South Australia and winning Hatherlie's senior best and fairest," he said.
"He's in good form still and we're really excited and looking forward to seeing what he can do coming back with a full season for us.
"We've got a pretty handy midfield, the guys will love feeding off him."
Marriott studies at Geelong agricultural college Marcus Oldham and will commute to Hampden league games from the area.
Casey confirmed the club's new signing was already a popular figure at Cobden Recreation Reserve after his 2021 efforts.
"When we told the playing group they were all pretty excited and came down Friday night for training and we ended up having nearly 50 players at training just to welcome him back."
Prior to Marriott's signing it had already been a busy off-season for the Bombers, who have recruited heavily as they attempt to put themselves in 2023 finals contention.
Aside from Marriott, the club has added Brody Mahoney (Colac), Jesse Williamson (Colac), Jack Hammond (Tongala), Tom Mahony (Panmure), Daniel Watson (overseas), Ash Rosolin (Nirranda), Jordan Fowler (Timboon Demons) and Noah Mounsey (Katherine Camels).
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
