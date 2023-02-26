It seems international superstar Harry Styles hadn't heard of Warrnambool before.
But he has now.
The English singer/songwriter gave a shout out to Warrnambool's Maddison MacDonald at his Melbourne concert on Saturday night.
He asked if she was from Melbourne and she clarified she was from Warrnambool.
Styles gave her a quizzical look before repeating "Warrnambool" much to the delight of thousands of concert goers.
It was a huge thrill for MacDonald, who is a huge fan and camped out from 3am with other concert goers keen to secure the best spot.
She also attended his concert in Perth.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
