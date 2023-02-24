The Standard
My School data shows student attendance has dropped at Warrnambool's colleges

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said a combination of school refusal, illness and parent sanctioned days off contributed to an increased amount of absenteeism in 2022.

Student attendance levels at Warrnambool's four secondary schools have dropped over the past year due to higher school refusal rates, illness and COVID-19 isolation.

