South West Healthcare looks to future after COVID challenges

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 3:00pm
South West Healthcare has basically broken even for the 2021-22 financial year, recording an operating surplus of $9000, with revenue and expenses both on an upward trend. Picture file

South West Healthcare has recorded a razor-thin operating surplus for the 2021-22 financial year as it seeks to move to "COVID normal" operations.

