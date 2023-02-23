The Standard
Woman pleads guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to harassing alleged victim in sex case

By Jessica Greenan
Updated February 23 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:30pm
Woman who harassed alleged victim in sex case was 'somewhat manipulated'

A magistrate says a Ballarat woman who harassed the complainant in a sexual assault case against Warrnambool's Rodney Ryan was "somewhat manipulated" into doing it.

