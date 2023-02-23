Woman who harassed alleged victim in sex case was 'somewhat manipulated'

A magistrate says a Ballarat woman who harassed the complainant in a sexual assault case against Warrnambool's Rodney Ryan was "somewhat manipulated" into doing it.
Chelsie Rose, 26, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to harassing a witness, a charge which carries a maximum penalty of 12 months' imprisonment.
She was handed an 18-month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay $1000 to the court fund within three months.
Rose was previously charged with intimidating a witness and the more serious charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' jail. Those charges were withdrawn by the Office of Public Prosecutions.
Police prosecutor Ingrid Barry told the court accused businessman Mr Ryan was charged with kidnapping and historic sexual assault offences against a then 15-year-old girl.
She said Mr Ryan was known to the offender, who referred to him by his nickname Rude.
The court heard on June 14, 2022 the offender contacted the victim arranging to catch up, with text messages referring to the allegations made by the victim against Mr Ryan.
On June 15 the offender and the victim attended a cafe in Warrnambool. During the conversation the offender told the victim Mr Ryan had lost his life to his family and his kids, was suicidal, and what the victim was doing was affecting him and his kids.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said although he deemed the offence to be "really serious," he said Rose was generally of good character.
He said he accepted she may have been "somewhat manipulated by an older person who had an interest in the outcome of your discussions".
"(This) remains a really serious offence because it is an interference with the criminal justice system," he said.
"The absolute rule is the criminal justice system (cannot) be interfered with.
"Witnesses especially cannot be harassed, if they are, that has the potential to undermine the public's confidence in the criminal justice system and to deter people who have been wronged from approaching the police..."
Mr Lethbridge said Rose was entitled to a discount by a plea of guilty.
"I accept you are a person of good character and you have good prospects of rehabilitation," he said.
"Finally, I accept you have a promising career in front of you provided you do not involve yourself in any further criminal activity."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.