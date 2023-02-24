The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Meet Warrnambool's new police inspector Kane Robinson

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 24 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's new police inspector Kane Robinson. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool's new police inspector has climbed 5416 metres above sea level in Nepal and submerged himself neck-deep in a near-freezing lake within the Tasmanian wilderness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.