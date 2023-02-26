The Standard
'Forever young' Warrnambool woman Josie Pinheiro saves four lives

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 26 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
Josie Pinheiro, 17, loved helping other people.

A young Warrnambool woman is continuing to do what she did best after being recently laid to rest - helping others.

