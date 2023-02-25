The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South-west childcare crisis shows no sign of easing

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 26 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The long-awaited construction of a 124-place childcare centre in Warrnambool's Verdon Street is expected to begin "in the coming months" after pandemic-related delays pushed the project back by more than three years. Once built, the centre is expected to employ 23 staff. Picture by Anthony Brady

The region's childcare crisis shows no sign of easing, with hundreds of children on waiting lists and families forced to wait 18 months for a place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.