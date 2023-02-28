A woman is urging prosecutors to appeal the sentence imposed on a woman who stole sentimental items from her sister's dead body.
Elizabeth 'Liz' Jelleff, 68, died from suspected heart failure at her Heywood home in July 2021.
Her sister Trudy Clark said she felt sick to the stomach when she heard Liz's friends had stolen some of her most prized possessions, including new jewellery from her dead body.
Ms Clark said Liz had purchased a gold ring, watch and bracelet with an inheritance received from their late aunt just weeks before her death.
"It was the first time she ever had money to buy herself something nice like that, she was so happy," she said.
But two weeks later, Liz was dead and Ms Clark learnt the jewellery had been stolen by Heywood's Shirley Aitken.
Earlier this month the Portland Magistrates Court was told Aitken stole the items from the victim's corpse while waiting for the undertaker to arrive.
She and a male co-accused then returned to the unit a number of times throughout the afternoon, removing a large number of items, including a stereo unit, teddy bears, a fridge and statues.
A vehicle was also stolen from the victim's unit and driven by the man to Aitken's house but later returned.
The court heard the majority of the items were recovered.
Aitken was convicted and placed on a 12-month community correction order.
The man was placed on a good behaviour bond without conviction.
Ms Clark said the sentences were inadequate.
"To be honest we haven't got over it (the sentences) yet," she said.
"Me and my brother's health has gone backwards. This has been going on for one-and-a-half years and we've been unable to grieve Liz's death properly. They should have got jail."
Ms Clark said her sister was a loving person who would have done anything for the people who callously stole from her.
"She would have helped anybody out and you could always have a lot of fun with her," she said.
A spokesperson for Victoria Police, who prosecuted the case, said there was a 28-day appeal period and the agency was unable to comment.
