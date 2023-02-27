The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool Base Hospital appoints first intensive care specialist

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser says Warrnambool Base Hospital will be expanding the range of medical services and specialties it offers, starting with intensive care. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Base Hospital has appointed its first full-time specialist intensive care director as it builds towards a significantly larger workforce and range of clinical services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.