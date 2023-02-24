Police arrest woman accused of stealing car from cancer patient

Warrnambool police detectives have assisted the Hobsons Bay crime investigation unit in the arrest of a woman accused of stealing a car from a cancer patient.
The detectives raided a Mortlake property on Friday, February 24, arresting a 37-year-old woman with no fixed address.
A police spokesman said the woman was wanted in relation to multiple petrol drive-offs.
He also alleged she stole a vehicle from a 55-year-old cancer patient in Newport on February 20.
Detectives allegedly located and seized the stolen car, as well as a small quantity of ammunition, from the Mortlake property.
The woman was arrested and conveyed to Warrnambool police station for interview.
She was subsequently charged with burglary, thefts, unlicensed driving, theft of petrol, theft of the motor vehicle and bail-related offences.
She will face Warrnambool Magistrates court on Monday for a part-heard bail application.
