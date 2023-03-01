Hugh McCluggage has earned vice-captaincy honours at Brisbane ahead of the 2023 AFL season.
The South Warrnambool export will work alongside joint co-captains Lachie Neale and Harris Andrews, with the latter pair taking over from Dayne Zorko, who stepped down after five seasons in the role.
McCluggage, who turns 25 on Friday, was drafted at pick three in 2016 and has racked up 130 games at the elite level. Senior coach Chris Fagan praised the midfielder on receiving the vice captaincy nod when announcing the news at a team meeting.
"You're coming into your seventh year, you're only 24 and you're vice captain of an AFL club already," Fagan said of McCluggage. "It speaks volumes to your character, you got a lot of votes from your teammates and you should feel proud of yourself."
The club identified an 11-player strong leadership group last month, before five players put their hand up for captain and were formally interviewed. Fagan said he felt good about the strength of leadership at the club.
"To me and all of us here, the depth of our leadership is more important than our formal captaincy roles," he said. "It's the depth of leadership that matters the most if we want to win a premiership."
McCluggage is among a number of south-west talent to earn leadership roles since entering the AFL. Cobden's Zach Merrett was announced as Essendon's 41st captain last month, while Sam Walsh, also from Cobden, is vice-captain at Carlton.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
