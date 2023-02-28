The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Boxing coach Paul Hrabar on passion for the sport

By Tim Auld
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Hrabar has opened a boxing gym in Warrnambool. Picture supplied

FORMER football-coach-turned-boxing mentor Paul Hrabar goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.