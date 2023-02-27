The Standard

Camperdown-raised Kurt McDonald wins silver at 2023 Australian long distance triathlon championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 27 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kurt McDonald collected silver at the Australian long distance triathlon championships. Picture supplied

PROFESSIONAL triathlete Kurt McDonald wants to use a long-awaited elite podium-finish as a springboard for his 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.