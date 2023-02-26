The Standard

Warrnambool jockey Melissa Julius battles respiratory issue

By Tim Auld
Updated February 27 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:07am
Melissa Julius is recovering after a health scare. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

A health scare will sideline Warrnambool-based jockey Melissa Julius at least for another month as specialists endeavour to get to the bottom of a respiratory condition.

