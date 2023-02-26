A health scare will sideline Warrnambool-based jockey Melissa Julius at least for another month as specialists endeavour to get to the bottom of a respiratory condition.
Julius, 31, was successful aboard the Lindsey Smith-trained Mawallock in a maiden plate at Warrnambool on February 1 but within 24 hours she was struggling to breathe.
The talented jockey visited Southwest Healthcare where doctors thought she may be suffering pneumonia.
She went home after a few days but still suffered breathing issues before going back to the local hospital to seek more medical advice.
She was then transferred to Geelong hospital by air as they deemed her health condition to be of a serious nature. Initial tests have doctors and specialists believing Julius may have hypersensitive pneumonitis after she was released from the Geelong hospital after a seven-day stay last Friday.
She will undergo more tests over the next few weeks.
"I was struggling to breathe," Julius told The Standard.
"I just couldn't breathe. I was suffering panic and anxiety attacks as I was struggling to get my breath.
"I thought I was pretty fit when I rode at Warrnambool on February 1 but then out of the blue I was struck down with this condition.
"I want to emphasise the medical attention I've received at both hospitals has been first-class.
"I think the doctors were amazed that someone so fit and at my age could have this medical complaint.
"They said the condition can occur when you breathe in bacteria which causes the lungs to inflame."
Julius, who has ridden 161 winners during her career, said she was on a treatment plan to improve her condition.
"The medication is helping," she said. "I've still got to have another few tests at Geelong including one on my respiratory system.
"It's just a wait and see for now but the specialists have advised me to rest and take things easy.
"I would love to think I could be back riding in a month but I'll be guided by my doctors before I contemplate riding again."
Julius rides track-work at Warrnambool for local trainers Daniel Bowman, Lindsey Smith and Quinton Scott.
