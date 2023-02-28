A SPARKLING comeback helped City Diamonds secure the Western District Playing Area midweek pennant division one premiership.
It capped off a special day for the Warrnambool-based club which collected three of the four flags on offer at Dennington on Tuesday.
Pearls (division two) and Zircon (division three) were also celebrating while Port Fairy Blue snared the division four title.
Diamonds skipper Bryan Sheehan heralded his side's determination after it clawed back from an early deficit to end Timboon Maroon's quest for three consecutive premierships.
The Diamonds won 66-63.
"I am pretty excited because we never looked like winning for the whole day," Sheehan said.
"It was only at the end that we actually hit the lead. I think we just kept fighting within the rinks.
"After Arthur (Finch) played his last bowl - it was Timboon's last bowl of the game - we had two shots (and couldn't be beaten) and it's always nice to not have to play your own bowl."
Sheehan - a weekend pennant division one player in his first full-time midweek pennant campaign - said Timboon was a fierce opponent.
"They have won the last two premierships, they've won the regional finals the past two years and they've gone to state the past two years," he said.
"They are a really hard team to beat. We beat them in the last home-and-away round and then we beat them in the first final - they were close games - and it's always hard trying to beat a team three times in a row in five weeks."
City Pearls upset clubmate City Rubies in division two.
Pearls bowler Brian McGennan said the team had a special run through the finals series, culminating in their 64-61 grand final triumph.
"We got into the finals when we won the last game (of the home-and-away season) by a point, we won our semi-final by 40 shots and won our prelim by 30 shots and fell in today by three shots so I am very happy for the team and happy for the club," he said.
"We are the second (division two) team for City and the team we beat today they've been on top of the ladder all year."
McGennan said the Cramer Street club had benefitted from upgrades, including its dome roof which allowed players to avoid the elements.
"We have had a lot of success and a lot of memberships since we've done the roof up there," he said.
"It is the big attraction for everyone and we actually play a non-pennant game every Saturday morning for players who don't want to play pennant.
"It is a very friendly place to be."
City Zircon had the better of clubmate City Emeralds in division three, producing a comfortable 57-25 victory.
Zircon player Don Smith said "it was always a good battle".
"It played out the way we hoped it would - as long as you get a win that's all you worry about," he said.
"They beat us in the second semi-final by 20-odd shots and I think we doubled that today."
Port Fairy Blue spoiled City's chance of a clean-sweep in midweek pennant with a strong 47-34 win in division four.
Port Fairy player Maree McLeod said it was a special achievement for the seaside club.
"We had so much support - nearly half the club was here to support us," she said.
"It was very difficult conditions but it was a great match.
"It was great to play against people who are like-minded and good company but we were just too good on the day."
