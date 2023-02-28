The Standard
Photos

City Diamonds win 2023 Western District Playing Area midweek pennant grand final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SPARKLING comeback helped City Diamonds secure the Western District Playing Area midweek pennant division one premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.