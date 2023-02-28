Warrnambool and District cricket women's representative team is one win away from clinching the Festival of Cricket trophy in its first year in the competition.
The side faces Colac in the decider in Hamilton on Saturday after sealing its berth with wins against Hamilton and South East.
Warrnambool skipper Gabby Lenehan has faith her charges can prevail by building on their previous matches.
"From our first two games our bowling and fielding was really, really strong," she said.
"We had each other's backs in the field and our bowling was pretty tight. And our batting was good, the second game we struggled a little bit with losing wickets but if we're all in the right mindset I reckon we'll be pretty strong in all aspects."
Lenehan expects her side to be at full strength on Saturday with vice captain Hannah Meates set to return after missing the previous game.
Explosive batter Shannon Johnson will also be available after spending the past week in the NT representing Victoria's Indigenous side at the national championships.
Johnson top-scored in both Warrnambool's previous two games with rapid knocks of 68 off 41 balls and 50 retired not out from 26.
The Warrnambool leader said the whole side was proud of Johnson and her accomplishments (playing for Victoria) and was excited to have her back for the grand final. She said it would mean a lot if the side was to win.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
