The Standard

West Warrnambool focused despite opponent losing best batter to injury

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated February 28 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Fowler is looking forward to his side's crucial clash with the Northern Raiders. Picture by Anthony Brady

Beware the wounded animal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.